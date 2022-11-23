Assam CM Sarma Compares Rahul Gandhi to Saddam Hussein for His Appearance

Ahmedabad: Launching a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said he looks like “Saddam Hussein”, the former Iraqi dictator. He was referring to the bushy beard of Rahul Gandhi who is seen sporting a beard during the ongoing nationwide Bharat Jodo Yatra,

Sarma campaigned for the BJP candidate in Ahmedabad on Tuesday and addressing a public rally, he said, “I just saw that his looks have also changed. I said in a TV interview a few days back that there is nothing wrong with his new look. But if you have to change the looks, at least make it like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel or even Jawaharlal Nehru will do. It is better if it looks like Gandhiji. But why is your face turning into Saddam Hussein?”

Criticising the grand old party, the Assam chief minister added that this is because the Congress culture is not closer to Indian people. Their culture is closer to people who have never understood India.

“Whenever Rahul Gandhi goes nowadays, he insults Savarkar who was in the prison for 26 years. How dare you! Do you think no leader apart from Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi had any contribution? But the situation has now changed,” Sarma said.

Responding to Himanta Biswa Sarma’s criticism, Congress leader Manish Tewari said Assam Chief Minister was sounding like a ‘petty troll’.

"The chief minister of Assam [Sarma] unfortunately sounds like a petty troll when he articulates sentences of this type," Manish Tewari said.

(With PTI inputs)