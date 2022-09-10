Assam CM Demands Action Against Man Involved in Security Breach at Hyderabad Rally

Guwahati: Reacting to the security breach on Friday when a man tried to snatch a mic on the stage he was sharing with Telangana BJP leaders at a rally in Hyderabad, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said it goes against the ‘principle of Atithi Devo Bhava’.

Speaking to reporters here, the Chief Minister said, "We were at zero distance. If a member of a political party does such a thing, then it looks indecent. It was against India's culture of 'Atithi Devo Bhava'."

It is worth mentioning a man, identified as Nand Kishore Vyas, wearing a TRS party colored stole attempted to confront Sarma by dismantling the mic installed on the stage which led to a brief chaos during the rally. The Assam Chief Minister was a chief guest at the Ganesh immersion Shobha yatra in Hyderabad. Raising the security breach on stage, Sarma has demanded the KCR government to take action on the matter.

"He could have attacked me with the sharp weapon. The Telangana government should take action," Sarma said.

A TRS leader suddenly tried to snatch the mic and strongly objected to the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s presence on the Ganesh Utsav Samithi stage at Mozamjahi Market Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/Bt3ynRAuYg — Naseer Giyas (@NaseerGiyas) September 9, 2022

Also Read: Hyderabad: Tension Grips Old City After TRS Leader Obstructs Assam CM

On the other hand Vyas said he wouldn’t tolerate if anyone used derogatory language against the Telangana Chief Minister.

"He can have Ganesh darshan and give a speech but when he used derogatory language for the Chief Minister, we could not tolerate it. If someone says something wrong about our Chief Minister, it will not be tolerated," Nand Kishore Vyas said.

(With ANI inputs)