Jharsuguda (Odisha): Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (ASI) Gopalkrushna Das, who allegedly shot dead Odisha's health Minister Naba Kishore Das, was being treated for bipolar disorder by a psychiatrist. As per PTI reports that despite having a history of mental disorder, Das was issued a service revolver and appointed in charge of a police post at Brajrajnagar.

MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur, Psychiatry department head Dr Chandra Sekhar Tripathy told reporters that Das was suffering from bipolar disorder and was under his treatment for eight to ten years. He also had anger issues and had not visited him for more than a year. Das's wife Jayanti also confirmed that her husband had a psychological disorder and was taking medicines.

Dasa allegedly opened fire while the minister alighted from a car to attend a local programme and his supporters were garlanding him. The ASI fired two rounds targeting the minister, and one bullet went through his body and he collapsed there.Locals immediately rushed him to a local district hospital and he was later airlifted to Bhubaneshwar for better treatment. The Minister died while undergoing treatment on Sunday evening.

A seven-member special Investigating team comprising Cyber Expert, Ballistic Expert and officers of Crime Branch has been formed, as per the Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik’s orders to investigate the murder of the Health Minister.

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and many other dignitaries from different walks of life on Monday paid their tributes to deceased minister Naba Kishore Das.

ରାଜ୍ୟର ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ତଥା @bjd_odisha ର ନେତା ନବ କିଶୋର ଦାସଙ୍କ ଅକାଳ ବିୟୋଗ ବିଷୟରେ ଜାଣି ମୁଁ ଶୋକରେ ମ୍ରିୟମାଣ। ତୃଣମୂଳସ୍ତର ନେତା ଭାବେ ତାଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତି ଲୋକଙ୍କ ଓ ଦଳମତ ନିର୍ବିଶେଷରେ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କ ଭଲପାଇବା ଓ ସମ୍ମାନ ରହିଛି। ସମଗ୍ର ରାଜ୍ୟ ପାଇଁ ଏହା ଅପୂରଣୀୟ କ୍ଷତି। ସରକାର ଓ ଦଳରେ ତାଙ୍କ ଭୂମିକା ସର୍ବଦା ସ୍ମରଣୀୟ ରହିବ। — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) January 29, 2023

The Odisha government on Sunday evening had announced three-day mourning across Odisha as a mark of respect to the departed minister. There will be no official entertainment for three days from January 29-31 throughout the state, a notification said. "It has been decided by the Government of Odisha that as a mark of respect, state honour would be accorded to the departed dignitary. The national flag will be flown at half-mast on the day of death in the state capital and on the day of the funeral at the place where it takes place," the release said.

