ASI to Allow Free Entry to Monuments on Women's Day

Women tourists, both international and Indian, will be permitted free entrance to all centrally protected sites on March 8 to commemorate International Women's Day, as per the orders issued by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Saturday. The ASI protects 3,691 centrally located monuments. "On March 8, 2021, on the occasion of International Women's Day, the Director General, ASI, has directed that no fee shall be charged from all women visitors (both domestic and foreign) at all ticketed centrally protected monuments/archaeological sites and remains specified in the Second Schedule of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Rules, 1959," the order stated.

The order was issued in accordance with Rule 6 of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Rules, 1959. Earlier on Saturday, the District Magistrate of Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow announced that women will be allowed free entry to the district's historical monuments on March 8 in honour of International Women's Day. This decision was made as part of the 'Mission Shakti' campaign, according to a notification issued by Lucknow's DM Abhishek Prakash.

"On the occasion of International Women's Day on March 8, women will be granted free entry to the city's Chhota Imambara, Bada Imambara, and Picture Gallery," the notice stated.