Jaipur: Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM party is preparing to contest the Rajasthan assembly election scheduled for December 2023 with all its strength. Asaduddin Owaisi declared the party’s plan for upcoming polls after launching an AIMIM unit in Jaipur. He ruled out forming an alliance with the ruling Congress in the state.

The Hyderabad MP announced a six-member core committee to strengthen the party ahead of assembly elections in the state. The core committee will be headed by Jamil Khan. Hailing from Jeoli village in Sikar district’s Laxmangarh tehsil, Khan comes from an influential family in the region.

Khan’s grandfather late Col. (retdd) Djibouti Khan had contested the assembly election against former Home Minister Mathura Das Mathur from Nagaur district’s Deedwana constituency in 1977. Jamil Khan runs a group of educational institutions in the state.

The other member from AIMIM’s core committee is Javed Ali, who is a lawyer and a native of Khinwasar village in Laxmangarh tehsil. While other members of the core committee in Rajasthan are Imran Khan (Alwar), Qasim Zuberi (Tonk), Mujahid Ali Naqvi (Jaipur) and Naushaba Parveen (Jaipur).

AIMIM supremo said the party will decide on forming alliances with other parties at the right time after considering all circumstances. “The party, if needed, will go for an alliance at the right time but it will not be with the Congress or the BJP,” Owaisi told media persons here.

When he was asked for his reaction on a new demand for a survey of Ajmer Dargah, the Hyderabad MP rejected the effort to change the status of any place of worship.

Owaisi said under the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, one cannot change the nature or the character of any temple or mosque. “Historical wrongs cannot be corrected by taking the law into your hands. You cannot oppress the present and the future. These are the wordings of the SC (Supreme Court) judge. There is a law, why are you inciting people,” he said.

