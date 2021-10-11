Aryan Targeted Because He's a Khan: Mehbooba Mufti

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti made some provocative statements against the BJP government in relation to the case of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan arrest in a drug case.

It is worth mentioning here that Aryan Khan, along with his friends were arrested by the NCB in connection with a rave party on a luxury cruiseliner off Mumbai coast a week ago.

While a majority of the Bollywood fraternity has come out in support of Aryan Khan, a few have chosen to remain mum. The NCB has made it clear that it would be a fair and thorough investigation into the case and has also pointed to international links in the Aryan Khan drugs case.

Now, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has made some sensational remarks in the case. In a tweet posted from her official Twitter, Mufti alleged that Aryan Khan has been targeted because of his surname.

She also said, "Travesty of justice that Muslims are targeted to satiate the sadistic wishes of BJP's core vote bank."

Here's a look at her tweet...