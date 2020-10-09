Arun Jaitley's Son Set To Become DDCA President

Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s son Rohan is all set to get a post of power. No... he is not joining politics. He is set to become the president of the Delhi District Cricket Association. So far, he is the only one to file nomination papers for the post and his election is now a mere formality.

Arun Jaitley, a well-known Cricket buff, was the Delhi District Cricket Association president and is credited to have promoted young talent in and around Delhi. He was DDCA president from 1999 till 2013. In his memory, the DDCA has renamed the Firozshah Kotla grounds after him.

With Rohan set to become the DDCA president, a flurry of congratulatory messages are being sent to him. Among those who congratulated him early is cricketer Shikhar Dhawan.

Of late, the DDCA is embroiled in a spate of controversies and incidents of infighting. There is a lot of bad blood between president and TV personality Rajat Sharma and secretary Vinod Tihara. Last November, Rajat Sharma had even resigned from the post.