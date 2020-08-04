SRINAGAR: A two-day curfew has been imposed in the Kashmir Valley on Tuesday and Wednesday, as the union territory marks one year of its formation. The Srinagar district magistrate said they had details about "separatists and Pakistan sponsored groups sketching out plans to observe August 5 as Black Day." The DM said that there are specific inputs about violent protests that threaten public life and properties.

In addition, the restrictions relating to COVID-19 which were imposed from 31 July to 5 August, were extended to 8 August. August 5 marks the year of revocation of Articles 370 and 35A, ending the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

A similar curfew was enforced from the beginning of August last year, after the centre had abolished the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution and divided the state into two Union Territories, the other being Ladakh. Many political leaders had been detained or charged. Many politicians are now under house arrest, including former Chief Minister Mehboob Mufti.

Former chief minister Omar Abdullah took to his Twitter and tweeted as, “The preparations start a full 24 hours earlier this year compared to 2019 with Srinagar, and I presume the same is being done across the valley, being placed under strict curfew from tonight for the next two days."

Markets and shops were closed and the movement of people was strictly regulated. There was heavy deployment of security forces on roads. However, medical emergencies and movement of COVID-19 duty staff with passes and valid cards are exempted from restrictions. Such restrictions shall come into force with immediate effect and shall remain in force on 4 and 5 August. The restrictions previously ordered on behalf of COVID-19 shall continue thereafter until 8 August.