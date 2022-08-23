Arrest Warrant Against Sapna Chaudhary For Over Ticket Money Refund For Cancelled Concert

A Lucknow court has issued an arrest warrant for famous dancer Sapna Chaudhary for not repaying ticket money for a cancelled dance program. The next hearing date has been set for September 30 by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Shantanu Tyagi.

The same court issued an arrest order against Chaudhary in the matter in November 2021, following which she appeared in court and was granted bail. She was expected to appear in court on Monday but did not show up, and her counsel did not file an exemption plea. As a result, the court issued an arrest warrant for Chaudhary. Sub-Inspector Firoz Khan filed the FIR on October 14, 2018, at the Ashiana police station in Lucknow.

The FIR also named event organisers Junaid Ahmad, Naveen Sharma, Iwad Ali, Amit Pandey, Ratnakar Upadhyay, and Sapna Chaudhary. The dance performance was set on October 13, 2018, from 3 to 10 p.m., and tickets were offered online and offline for Rs 300. Thousands of people at the venue erupted after Chaudhary failed to attend the event and their money was not reimbursed.