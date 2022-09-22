Arnab Goswami's Republic Gets Clean Chit in TRP Rigging Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) gave a clean chit to Arnab Goswami’s Republic TV Channel in the 2020 case of manipulation of Television Rating Points (TRP) by the television channel. Another channel R Bharat was also cleared in the case. The ED said there was no evidence of involvement of Republic TV and that its findings varied from that of the investigation carried out by the Mumbai Police.

The Crime Branch had charge-sheeted Arnab, the Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV in June 2021, as an accused in the case related to tampering with the TRP ratings which had led to generating better advertisement revenue. The ED filed a charge sheet on September 15 in a special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED said that it had not got any evidence, be it digital or a statement, that Republic TV had manipulated the TRP numbers during its own probe in this case. The central agency also said that the forensic audit report that the Mumbai Police relied on was superficial and limited.(Inputs from ANI)

