Arnab Goswami - Does this name needs any introduction? Obviously, a big No. Today, he is celebrating his birthday. Friends and fans are wishing him on the special occasion and the hashtag #Happy Birthday Sir is trending on Twitter.

Arnab Goswami is a news anchor, who is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Republic Media Network. He worked as the editor-in-chief and a news anchor of Times Now and ET Now, from 2006 to 2016. He also worked with NDTV and The Telegraph. He has hosted many special shows and has got an immene recognition. Republic TV was launched in May 2017.

Here are some of the interesting facts about Arnab Goswami

Arnab started his career in 1994 with 'The Telegraph' as a journalist.

Arnab Goswami has the distinction of having a degree from Oxford University.

Arnab wrote his first book - Combating Terrorism: The Legal Challenge - after September 11 attacks in 2001

Arnab's father, Manoranjan Goswami is a retired army officer and contested as a BJP candidate from Guwahati.

Arnab's paternal grandfather was also a lawyer and Congress leader and his maternal grandfather was a communist and leader of the opposition in Assam.

Arnab's first ever TV interview was with Congress leader, Sonia Gandhi.

The role model of Arnab Goswami is a popular musician, Bhupen Hazarika.

Arnab Goswami has posed for the cover of Good Times magazine in September 2012 edition.

Arnab is the managing director and co-founder of the Republic TV which was launched in 2017.

See how Twitterati is wishing Arnab Goswami on his birthday...

And here comes the most awaited launch of @BanglaRepublic on this special occasion of Arnab Sir's birthday.

Wish you a very happy birthday sir & congrats for this mega launch.

May you shine brighter in all your future endeavors😊@republic

SSRians Wishing Arnab HBD ! pic.twitter.com/O30EckzmXA — Garvita goyal (@Garvitagoyal5) March 7, 2021

True inspirational words by one and only Arnab Goswami. Happy Birthday Sir ♥️ https://t.co/kUmVR7dg5V — Kaafir🩸Kartik (@ajar_amar_) March 7, 2021

Happy birthday sir, God bless you with great health and long life. — Vivek Shukla (@VivekSh87082221) March 7, 2021

Happy birthday sir 😊❤️❤️❤️

You are very good sir!!!! "My prayers may god keep you happy all your life". — Ambalika Mishra (@AmbalikaMishra1) March 7, 2021