Arnab Assault: Death Of Democracy, Emergency In Maharashtra Trending, Republic TV Terms It Witch Hunt

Arnab Goswami, the Editor in chief of Republic Media was arrested by the Maharashtra police in a case pertaining to abetment to suicide. As per Arnab's lawyer, the editor-in-chief of Republic was dragged, beaten up and injured.

Arnab Goswami was hurt after being heckled by the Alibag police, said his lawyer.

"Family members were pushed, his house was cordoned off for three hours. He has an abrasion on his left hand, he already had an existing injury in his hand which was tried to tear apart. His arrest was not informed to his wife but his arrest punchnama says she was informed. He was pulled by his belt, and was beaten on the back of his spine. He appeals to citizens of India to support him," he asserted.

Advocate and BJP MLA Rahul Nawrekar who's at the Alibag police station termed the incident destructive for a democracy. He further added that the Maharashtra government has tried to shake media which is considered as the fourth pillar.

Interestingly, the cops said that Arnab Goswami was arrsted for abetment to suicide in the 2018 Anvay Naik case, which was reopened out of the blue.

Rahul Nawrekar said, "They have reopened a case not because it was required but because they wanted vendetta. This is revenge, and this investigation is harmful to democracy."

Early Wednesday morning, Arnab Goswami was arrested by the Maharashtra police who is said to have barged into this house and manhandled him before taking him to Raigad police station.

Meanwhile, the Editors Guild of India has condemned assault on senior media professional and Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. Social media is flooded with various trending hashtags like death of democracy, Emergency in Maharashtra and India with Arnab. Netizens and media professionals have condemned the brutal attack on Arnab Goswami while Republic has termed it a witch hunt.