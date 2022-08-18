Hyderabad: The last date for submission of application for Indian Army Recruitment Rally under Agnipath Scheme is September 3. Currently, the registration for Indian Army Recruitment Rally under Agnipath Scheme is in progress.

The rally will be conducted at Sri Venkateswara Degree College Ground Suryapet, Telangana, from October 15 to 31, a defence release said here on Thursday.

Vacancies are available for Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Clerk / Store Keeper Technical, Agniveer Tradesman 10th pass and Agniveer Tradesman 8th pass categories.

Candidates up to the age of 23 years as on October 1, 2022 are eligible and they can apply online only at www.joinindianarmy.nic.in. The Application window will close on September 3.

The recruitment process is fully automated, fair and transparent, a press release added while urging candidates to guard against touts/fraudsters who claim that they can help anyone pass or get enrolled. “Only hard work and preparation will ensure their selection as per merit. Touts and agents have no role to play and candidates are advised not to be lured by such agents/ agencies,” the press release added.

Also Read: TDP's Forensic Certificate on Obscene Video is Fake: AP CID Chief