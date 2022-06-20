Army Issues Notification to Recruit Youth Under Agnipath Scheme

New Delhi: The Army has issued a notification for the recruitment of youths to serve in the three services of the Armed Forces called Agnipath scheme on Monday. Under the new model, the aspiring candidates have to register online on the Army’s recruitment website and the online registration will commence from July.



The Army said Agniveers would be given a distinct rank in the Indian Army which would be different from any other existing ranks. The uniform of Agniveers will have a ‘distinct insignia’ and the detailed instructions would be issued separately. The youth selected under this scheme will be known as Agniveers.

On June 14, the Union government announced the Agnipath scheme but it angered people across India and protests have erupted in several states against the Centre's scheme. Under this scheme, youths between the age bracket of 17-and-half years to 21 would be hired.

New recruits will be required to follow the provisions of the Army act 1950, the Army said, while adding the recruits will be liable to go wherever ordered by land, sea or air.

Also Read: Guntur: TDP MLA Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar Arrested, Section 144 Imposed In Anumarlapudi

Meanwhile, Lieutenant-General Anil Puri, Additional Secretary in the Department of Military Affairs, said that, “there is no space for indiscipline in the armed forces, No space for arson and vandalism.” He also said the Agniveer scheme will not be rolled back and said the applicants will be required to undertake an undertaking that they did not take part in the protests that broke out after its announcement.



