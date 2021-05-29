Are These Forwards About WhatsApp True?

New Delhi: A new WhatsApp message is being circulated on social media claiming that two blue ticks and one red tick indicate that the government is taking action against the subscriber.

Fake messages on the row have started making the rounds in response to the Centre's new IT rules, which require many platforms to conform. The problems surrounding the new IT laws include WhatsApp, the Facebook-owned instant messaging network.

A new WhatsApp message is being circulated stating that two blue ticks and one red tick indicate that the government is taking action against the subscriber. Furthermore, the notification states that three red ticks indicate that the government has already filed a lawsuit against the individual. However, the claim is false.

New communication rules for WhatsApp? Misinformation debunked

According to the viral message, WhatsApp messenger has introduced new communication regulations. This comes as WhatsApp files a lawsuit in the Delhi High Court challenging the Centre's new IT guidelines, which compel platforms to implement a traceability approach. Despite the fact that the Facebook-owned messenger is challenging the traceability component of the new IT laws, it is well known that WhatsApp uses private and end-to-end encryption. This means that no one can read or access your messages, including Facebook, the government, or any other third party.

Meanwhile, the viral message, which has already reached a large number of people, alleges that users' calls would be recorded and that their social media profiles would be monitored. Furthermore, it claims that statements critical of the government or communications about a religious issue will result in incarceration. However, the good news is that all these claims are false, and users are advised not to forward such messages to others.

More fake claims that the user's device will be connected to the ministry system are included in the viral message. It also claims that the new tick system allows consumers to see if their SMS communications are being monitored by the government. There are no new communication regulations in WhatsApp, and there is no feature involving three red ticks or three blue ticks.

The claims were also dismissed by the Press Information Bureau (PIB). The PIB stated that the message concerning WhatsApp tick marks that are being circulated on social media was fake. The administration stated on its official Twitter account that no such action would be taken.

Do not fall for such #Whatsapp messages being circulated.



No such thing is being done by the Government.



However, everyone is advised to not share any false news/misinformation concerning #CoronavirusInIndia



For authentic information follow @MoHFW_INDIA and @pib_India pic.twitter.com/XBErXb1CSP — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 24, 2020

Ordinary Users of WhatsApp Have Nothing To Fear: RS Prasad

In the midst of these fake claims, India's IT Minister stated on Thursday that ordinary WhatsApp users will be unaffected by the new laws. Ravi Shankar Prasad declared on Twitter that new IT rules have been implemented to determine the source of the communication that led to the offense listed in the rules.

The union minister reminded individuals that the central government "fully recognizes and respects" their "Right to Privacy." He went on to clarify that the actions being taken to identify the "first originator" of objectionable materials in circulation are related to offenses involving India's sovereignty, integrity, and security, public order, rape, and child sexual abuse. These steps, according to Prasad, are taken when other, less intrusive methods are ineffective in combating the crimes.

The union minister emphasized the major elements of the new IT laws, including the requirement for social media businesses to name an India-based grievance redressal officer, compliance officer, and nodal officer. The individuals will be named so that users of social media can air their objections, according to Prasad. The minister went on to say that safeguards were put in place to avoid social media abuse and misuse. He concluded his remarks by emphasizing that the government accepts criticism.

WhatsApp Files a Case in the Delhi High Court Against New IT Regulations

Meanwhile, WhatsApp filed an injunction against the Centre's new IT laws in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday. The act went against the Centre's current social media standards, which require the message to be traced and the 'first originator' to be revealed. The petition was filed on May 25, the deadline set by the Centre for social media businesses to comply with the new restrictions.

As a result, the Facebook-owned messaging network has contended that the traceability requirement violates an individual's fundamental right to privacy. It has also asked the court to deem the traceability provision unlawful and to exempt its workers from criminal punishment if they failed to comply.