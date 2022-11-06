A for Apple, B for Ball is Passe, UP Principal Suggests A for Arjun, B for Balram

Lucknow: A for Apple, B for Ball, C for Cat. This is what every kid learns in school. However, a government school in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow has triggered a controversy by replacing the English alphabets with mystical of Hindu mythological figures.

The school principal Saheb Lal Mishra has shared a PDF file in the teachers’ WhatsApp group and said the students are drifting from our Indian culture and therefore, Indian mythology should be introduced while teaching English alphabets to the children.

As per the PDF file, A for Apple, B for Ball, C for Cat has been replaced with ‘A for Arjun’, ‘B for Balram’ (brother of Krishna), ‘C for Chanakya’, ‘D for Dhruva’, and so on. The principal says today’s younger generation are unaware of their own roots.

“It crossed my mind that if we can come out with a book where instead of telling children A for Apple or B for boy, we can mention about our own Indian culture with little details, it will be a great way to teach children about the English letters of the alphabet along with our Indian culture,” Mishra said.

Saheb Lal Mishra, Principal of Aminabad inter College in Lucknow. pic.twitter.com/NgnsqSFeHE — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) November 5, 2022

