App Promises To Teach English Like Shashi Tharoor, Deets Inside

Congress politician Shashi Tharoor’s English vocabulary is something that many wish to have. The MP’s command over the language is commendable and many times people expressed their wish to learn and speak English like Tharoor. Well, these wishes seemingly were granted by one of the newly launched English learning apps.

A mobile application claimed they would be teaching English so good that you will become as fluent as Tharoor. They even used his name and picture to lure in gullible students. Many naïve persons fell for the trick and decided to register. The app became popular in less time, so much that it also grabbed Tharoor’s attention.

“Spoken English Programme for kids in Class 1 to 9 designed by IITians, AIIMS alumni and PhD holders from USA and UK. Scholarship available” read the ad along with a poster of Tharoor.

Congress MP took to his social media handle in order to educate people on this matter. “This has been drawn to my attention by many unwitting students who were misled by this app. I wish to make it clear that I have NO connection to this app & have NOT endorsed it in any way. I will take legal action to stop the misuse of my name & image for commercial purposes.”

This has been drawn to my attention by many unwitting students who were misled by this app. I wish to make it clear that I have NO connection to this app &have NOT endorsed it in any way. I will take legal action to stop the misuse of my name & image for commercial purposes. pic.twitter.com/C2dZhP47dd — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 22, 2021

While asking people to be alert, Tharoor also confirmed that he will be taking legal action against all the apps and websites using his name for marketing purposes as this is not the first time something like this has happened.

This has happened many times. To promote their English course and classes, the institute claims that they will be teaching the language so good that you will become as fluent as Shashi Tharoor. The MP brushed such claims by telling everyone that he is in no way connected to such apps’ marketing or is not endorsing any online English courses.