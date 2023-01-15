Apex Court to Hear Plea on Joshimath Sinking Tomorrow

New Delhi: A plea seeking court’s intervention to declare the crisis in Uttarakhand's Joshimath as a national disaster will come up for hearing in the Supreme Court on Monday.

Earlier, the court refused to list the matter for urgent hearing. Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala would take up this matter for hearing tomorrow. On January 10, the top court refused urgent hearing of the please and said there are ‘democratically elected institutions’ to deal with the situation.

Joshimath, the gateway to famous pilgrimage sites like Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib, is gradually sinking and the dwellings and roads in these areas have developed huge cracks in the past few weeks.

In his petition, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati blamed the large-scale industrialization for the massive land subsidence in the affected region. The petitioner also asked for immediate financial assistance and compensation for the affected people.

