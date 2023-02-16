Apex Court Agrees to Hear BJP Leader’s Plea on Saving Ram Setu

New DelhI: The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to examine the plea filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy pertaining to Ram Setu. In his petition, the BJP leader has urged the top court to pass an order and direct the ‘Union of India along with the National Monuments Authority to declare Ram Setu as an Ancient Monument of National Importance.

The former Rajya Sabha MP is insisting on declaring Ram Setu as a national monument as the UPA-I government had initiated the controversial Sethusamudram Ship Channel project.

Earlier on January 19, the court had asked Swamy to first reach out to the Centre and in case if he doesn’t get a positive outcome, he could approach the judiciary.

Later, the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Central government, told the Apex Court that the process to declare ‘Ram Setu’ a national heritage monument is currently underway in the ministry of Culture.

Swamy told the court that the issue is pending for eight years and there has been no response from the government on his plea yet. Chief Justice of India Dr Chandrachud agreed to list the matter for hearing after the Constitution Bench hearing.

Ram Setu, also known as Adam’s bridge is a chain of natural limestone shoals, between Pamban Island, also known as Rameswaram island off the south-eastern coast of Tamil Nadu, and Mannar Island, off the north-western coast of Sri Lanka.

