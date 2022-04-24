AP Governor Biswabhushan Pays Respects at National War Memorial in Delhi

Governor of Andhra Pradesh Biswabhushan Harichandan, who is on a Delhi visit, visited the National War Memorial on Sunday to pay homage to the fallen heroes. He was accompanied by the Lady Governor Suprava Harichandan.

To pay his obeisance to the martyrs, he placed a wreath at the memorial. Later, Governor Harichandan recorded his message in the visitor’s book kept at the War Memorial.

Along with Lady Governor Smt. Suprava Harichandan visited the National War Memorial in Delhi on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/ZvBWZTuoZX — Biswa Bhusan Harichandan (@BiswabhusanHC) April 24, 2022

The Governor wrote this message in the visitor’s book, “It is a proud moment for me to visit the National War Memorial. I bow my head in gratitude to each and every brave soldier who laid his life so that the people and the Nation can live peacefully. It is your supreme sacrifice that has kept the Flag of our Nation flying.

I pay my humble respects and tributes to the war heroes who gave their lives while protecting our motherland. The people and the nation owe a debt to the fallen heroes and their families. We forever remain indebted to you. Jai Hind,"

The War Memorial was dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 25, 2019. After Independence, more than 26,000 soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces have made the supreme sacrifice to defend the country.