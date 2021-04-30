AP CM YS Jagan Expresses Grief Over Death Of Former AG Soli Sorabjee

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed grief over the passing away of Soli J. Sorabjee, former Attorney General and legal luminary of international repute. His advocacy had a profound impact on protection of Human Rights. He served as Special Rapporteur to the UN Human Rights Commission besides serving at PCA (Permanent Court of Arbitration), the Hague and was awarded Padma Vibhushan, the Chief Minister said and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

The former Attorney General and Constitutional law expert Soli Sorabjee (91) passed away on Friday morning at a private hospital in South Delhi while undergoing treatment after contracting COVID-19 virus.

Soli Sorabjee had served as the Attorney General for India from 1989-90 and then from 1998-2004.

The Supreme Court paid homage to Soli Sorabjee and the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said that "It is very sad that human rights fighter Soli Sorabjee has passed away, we pray for the gentle soul,'' he stated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted his condolence over the death of the legal luminary.

Shri Soli Sorabjee was an outstanding lawyer and intellectual. Through law, he was at the forefront of helping the poor and downtrodden. He will be remembered for his noteworthy tenures India’s Attorney General. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 30, 2021

