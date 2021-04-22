AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy consoled CPM leader Sitaram Yechury for the bereavement in losing his elder son Ashish to COVID-19. The Chief Minister conveyed his deep condolences to Yechury's family.

NEW DELHI: The CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday announced the news of his son Ashish Yechury's demise due to COVID-19 on Thursday morning.

Ashish (35), a journalist by profession was being treated at Gurgaon's Medanta Hospital for more than two weeks after contracting the virus. However, he died suddenly at 5:30 AM after the infection spread to his lungs.

"It is with great sadness that I have to inform that I lost my elder son Ashish Yechury to COVID-19 this morning. I want to thank all those who gave us hope and who treated him - doctors, nurses, frontline health workers, sanitation workers and innumerable others who stood by us," Yechury said on Twitter.

The CPI(M) Politburo issued a statement announcing the death and offering its condolences to the family. "The Polit Bureau conveys its deepest condolences to Sitaram and Indrani, his wife Swati, his sister Akhila and all other members of the bereaved family," the statement said.

As news of the death came in, condolences for the family poured in from political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Condolences to Shri Sitaram Yechury Ji and his family on the tragic and untimely demise of his son, Ashish. Om Shanti,” Modi said on Twitter.

