AP Among 3 States To Have Saved More Lives During COVID-19 Pandemic: Economic Survey 2021

As per the conclusions of the Economic Survey 2021 on the relative performance of Indian states during the COVID-19 pandemic the State of Andhra Pradesh was one of the three states in the country to have saved the most lives during the period.

The report on the economic health of the country, which was tabled in Parliament Friday, credited India’s success in managing the pandemic by effecting an early and stringent lockdown and in achieving a "V-shaped" recovery in the economy

The other states to have successfully handled Covid-19 and restricted deaths in the country are Telangana and Kerala.

The report said that the three states have managed deaths effectively during the crisis, while the world waged a battle against the pandemic. In its density of health workers and skill mix, Andhra Pradesh, besides Delhi and Tamil

Nadu, has a better balance of doctors, nurses and midwives, which helped the country face the challenge.

In this sector density of doctors, nurses and midwives—Kerala tops all states and is followed by Jammu and Kashmir, while states such as Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have a very low density of doctors, even though the density of nurses and midwives in these states is comparatively better.

AP is also listed among other states in showing an improvement in access to ‘bare necessities’ for its

people. While states such as Punjab, Kerala, Sikkim, Goa and Delhi provide the highest access to bare necessities, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Assam,Manipur and Tripura have the lowest access.

COVID-19 cases in the State of Andhra Pradesh as on January 30th: