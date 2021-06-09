Anup Chandra Pandey Appointed Chief Election Commissioner Of India

New Delhi: Anup Chandra Pandey, a retired IAS officer from the Uttar Pradesh cadre, was named Election Commissioner by the Union cabinet on Tuesday (June 8th).

Pandey has been appointed to fill the vacancy caused by the resignation of outgoing Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on April 12. This brings the three-member commission back to full size, and it will now monitor the key assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand that will take place next year.

The panel also includes Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

Pandey served as the Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, as well as the state's Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner until retiring from public service in August 2019. He holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering, a master's degree in business administration, and a doctorate in ancient history.

Pandey will serve on the Election Commission for just over three years, retiring in February 2024.