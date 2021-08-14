Antyodaya Sukanya Samriddhi Account: Postal Department Invites Contributions To Girl Children in BPL Families

The Postal Department has come up with a new initiative “AntyodayaSukanyaSamriddhi Account” that provides an opportunity to the citizens to sponsor for the future of Girl Children who are below the poverty line (BPL). Having a wide variety of tax-free investment schemes, Postal Department has launched this scheme as part of Beti Bachao, BetiPadhao Scheme of Government of India to remove hardships faced by vulnerable girl children of BPL families.

The scheme involves depositing ofRs. 250 (minimum deposit)to open a Sukanya Samriddhi Account (SSA) in the post office in name of a beneficiary. Either the sponsor can identify a BPL Girl Child who is below the age of 10 or seek the help of the nearest Post office to identify and obtain KYC of any such BPL girl child. Citizens can also sponsor for the opening of multiple accounts and funds for a group of beneficiaries. The Sponsor citizen is proposed to be called “AaptaMitra” if he makes one time- contribution of Rs.250 for the BPL girl child. If the sponsor is committed to contributing monthly or annually for the BPL girl child he is proposed to be called “Aaptabandu”.

For more details, sponsors can contact the nearby post office or call Tel: 040 23463701/729, or email this address sspossddn@gmail.com, or log onto this link.