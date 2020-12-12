Anti-Cow Slaughter Bill Will Hit Leather Industry, Farmers Hard: KPCC President DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee(KPCC) president D.K. Shivakumar has said that anti-cow slaughter bill will badly affect the leather industry. He further said that if KPCC comes into power, they will scrap the "anti-people and anti-farmer" Acts.

DK Shivakumar said, "They will start the awareness campaigns on the impact that the ban will have on farmers and leather industry across the State After the gram panchayat elections. The cattle that are not suitable for farming and farmers should be purchased by the State government. Cows can be owned by government representatives."

"India accounts for 11 per cent of the world's total leather products and now if the industries are closed the jobs in this sector will be affected. He asked the government What were the alternative livelihood arrangements for those employees.