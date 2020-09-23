Another top cop is all set to throw the police cap and don the political hat! Yes. Bihar’s DGP Gupteshwar Pandey is going to be the BJP candidate from Buxar in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. His resignation has since been accepted by the Bihar government and he is all set to campaign in Buxar for himself and his party.

Panday, who made stinging remarks against the Mumbai police’ handling of the Sushant Rajput case, had applied for and has been granted VRS. In fact, Pandey, who is known to be close to both Nitish Kumar and the BJP, wanted to contest on BJP ticket during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, but failed to get a ticket.

He is not the first DGP to enter politics. Bengaluru’s former top cop HR Sangliana, Mumbai ex commissioner Satyapal Singh, West Bengal former GDP Bharati Ghosh and Maharashtra ex-DGP VV Lakshminarayana have resigned their police jobs and fought elections in the past. While Lakshminarayana contested from the Jana Sena ticket, the others contested on the BJP ticket.