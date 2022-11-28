Another Delhi Shocker: Wife, Stepson Arrested for Killing Husband, Chopping Body in Several Parts

New Delhi: After Shraddha Walkar’s brutal murder, another chilling incident came to light in the national capital. This time, a woman and her son were arrested for allegedly killing her husband, chopping the body into 10 pieces, storing them in a fridge and later dumping them at different places in the city.

The woman Poonam and her son Deepak were arrested for killing Anjan Das on May 30 from Pandav Nagar area of East Delhi, police said on Monday. The police have found some of Das’s body parts at the Ramlila ground in Kalyanpuri area. According to police, the duo suspected that Das had ill intentions towards his stepdaughter and stepson’s wife.

The police said both the accused mother and son have confessed to the grisly crime. Poonam said she was angry with Anjan Das as he had sold her jewellery and sent the money to his first wife who is living in Bihar. They also shared vivid details about the execution of their murder plan.

A woman along with her son arrested by Crime Branch in Delhi's Pandav Nagar for murdering her husband. They chopped off body in several pieces,kept in refrigerator & used to dispose of pieces in nearby ground: Delhi Police Crime Branch (CCTV visuals confirmed by police) pic.twitter.com/QD3o5RwF8X — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2022

The CCTV footage released by the Delhi Police crime branch shows both Poonam and Deepak dumping the body parts late at night at different places and time. So far, police have recovered six pieces of the body.

#WATCH | Delhi's Trilokpuri murder case: He (deceased Anjan Das) used to have ill intentions towards my children that's why I did it. My son killed him with a knife, I didn't do it, says accused Poonam pic.twitter.com/C2TWyguOIf — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2022

As per reports, during the investigation of Shraddha Walkar’s murder case, police found the body parts near Pandav Nagar in June. It was found that the body parts belonged to a male and a case was registered against unknown persons.

Later, when Walkar’s murder case progressed, police teams started scanning the CCTV footage of the area where the body parts were found. They saw a young man and woman dumping the plastic bag in the area over several nights. When the police investigated it further, it was found that local resident Anjan Das was missing for about six months but his family had not filed the complaint with the police.

Later, the suspected woman and her son were questioned during which they confessed to the grisly murder. The police have seized the fridge used for storing the deceased body parts.

