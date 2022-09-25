Ankita Bhandari's Leaked WhatsApp Chats Show Resort Manager Forced Her Into Prostitution

Ankita Bhandari who worked as a receptionist in Uttarakhand was murdered and her body was discovered in a canal in Rishikesh on Saturday. The post-mortem of Ankita's body was performed at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh on Saturday. Her body was handed over to her family for cremation. Meanwhile, Ankita Bhandari's father has demanded the death penalty for the three accused.

BJP leader Vinod Arya’s son, Pulkit, was arrested in connection with the murder case. The accused arrested in the case-Pulkit Arya, resort manager Saurabh Bhaskar, and assistant manager Ankit Gupta- had confessed to killing the girl and throwing her body into the canal, says police.

DGP Ashok Kumar said that Ankita Bhandari was being pressured by the resort owner to provide special favours for a few VIP visitors in exchange for some amount. The police officer said that this much has been known from the girl's chat with a friend of hers and further added that they are looking into the audio.

Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan wrote to CM Pushkar Singh Dhami requesting him to end the system of revenue police with immediate effect and to set up police stations/outposts of the general police force instead of revenue police.

