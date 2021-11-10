Andhra Pradesh and Odisha Agree to Resolve Contentious Issues

Bhubaneswar: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday evening. The two chief ministers met at the Odisha Secretariat.

CM YS Jagan discussed three issues with the Odisha CM. It was decided to set up a Joint Committee to resolve issues between the two states. A committee will be set up with the chief secretaries of the two states.

The meeting discussed issues that have remained unresolved for decades due to Odisha's objections. CM YS Jagan discussed the construction of Neredi barrage on Vamsadhara river and Janjhavathi project with Naveen Patnaik during the meeting.

The CMs also discussed the problems faced by villages close to Polavaram project. The chief ministers also discussed release of water for Bahuda river and mutual no objection certificates (NOCs) for the Balimela and Upper Sileru projects.

The two states have decided to work together to control Left Wing Extremism and cultivation of ganja. Besides the Andhra Pradeh CM, Deputy CM Dharmana Krishnadas, CS Sameer Sharma, DGP Gautam Sawang, Irrigation Principal Secretary Shyamala Rao and Revenue Principal Secretary Usha Rani were also present on the occasion.

After the meeting the chief ministers of both states took to Twitter to reassure people of their states that the neighbours would continue to maintain cordial relations and will resolve all the contentious issues.

Here's the joint statement released by the CMs of AP and Odisha after their meeting...