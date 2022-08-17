Andhra Couple Loses Lives as Bus Turns Turtle in Karnataka’s Kolar

Kolar: In a horrific bus accident, two passengers were killed after the driver lost control of the vehicle in Kolar district of Karnataka on Wednesday. Sources said 10 passengers have also been injured in the accident. The condition of another person was said to be critical.

According to police, the incident occured near Virupakshi Gate on the National Highway-75 near Mulbagal city as the bus turned turtle. The deceased have been identified as Sharif and Nayeem Unnisa, a couple from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh. At least 30 passengers were in the bus at the time of the accident.

The private bus was travelling from Guntur in Andhra Pradesh to Bengaluru, police said adding the bus is owned by the Vemuri-Kaveri travels company located in Nellore. The preliminary investigations have suggested negligent driving as the reason for the accident.

