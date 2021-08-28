Andhra CM YS Jagan Gets Rousing Reception at Shimla

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was accorded a red carpet welcome in Shimla. It is known that the AP CM is on a visit to Shimla. He was accorded a warm reception by Himachal Pradesh DGP Sanjay Kundu and Shimla SP Monica. On this occasion, DGP Sanjay Kundu handed over a traditional kulu hat, shawl and Dashavatara memento to CM YS Jagan.

Before leaving to Shimla, the AP CM held a series of meetings with officials of different departments to check the status of projects being undertaken by the AP govt. The CM also reviewed COVID situation in the state and asked officials to be prepared for a possible third wave. He also asked them to step up COVID precautions and SOPs for educational institutions which are all set to reopen in September after a year's break for corona second wave.

