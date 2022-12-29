Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani and Radhika Marchant, daughter of Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant got engaged today (December 29) at Rajasthan's Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara. The 'roka' or engagement ceremony was held in the presence of family members and friends.

Radhika and Anant have been friends for some time now. She is the daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant.

Encore Healthcare is a large privately owned pharmaceutical group.

Radhika Merchant was born on December 18, 1994.

She finished her schooling from Cathedral and John Connon School and Ecole Mondiale World School in Mumbai. She went on to graduate from the University of New York in Politics and Economics.

Radhika is a trained Indian classical dancer and learned Bharathanatyma under Guru Bhavana Thakar of the Shree Nibha Arts dance academy in Mumbai.

It may be recollected that Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita had hosted a lavish 'arangetram' ceremony for Radhika at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai in June this year.

Radhika currently serves as a Director on the Board of Encore Healthcare

Born on April 10, 1995 in Mumbai, Anant has two siblings Akash and Isha. He is seen as one of the heirs of Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries empire.Anant Ambani will lead the company's new energy business.

This Palm Jumeirah beach-side villa in Dubai is the most expensive property in Dubai and is now one of the most expensive things owned by Anant Ambani.

Another expensive thing owned by Anant Ambani, is a Mercedes Benz G63 AMG. Very few people own this car and the youngest Ambani is one of them.

Anant studied at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai and then went on to do his graduation from Brown University in Rhode Island.

A real estate corridor in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), owned and operated by Reliance Industries (RIL) and the Maker Group will get a luxury resort hotel by the Oberoi Group. According to a report published in Business Standard, the hotel, which is going to be Oberoi's first urban resort, will be called Anantvilas - after Anant Ambani.

