Anand Mahindra's Tweet: Next Level Of Social Distancing

Anand Mahindra who stays active on Twitter shares some interesting and funny insights on everyday stuff. If you look at his Twitter feed, we bet you will keep scrolling as each tweet is better than the other. The latest we know is that Anand Mahindra shared a post in which one could see two motorcyclists transporting a ladder by placing it around their necks. What's surprising is that the sight is not uncommon in India, but Mahindra has shared the post and it went viral, once again!

He shared the pic and captioned it "Brought a smile to my face even in these trying times...Some social distancing techniques may be more hazardous than protective..." Here is the tweet.

Brought a smile to my face even in these trying times...Some social distancing techniques may be more hazardous than protective... pic.twitter.com/tDgNXcUBKR — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 30, 2021

The post has got millions of likes and comments on the microblogging platform. The Twitterati is reacting to Anand Mahindra's post in a hilarious way.

The second wave of coronavirus is creating havoc across the nation. People are trying new ways to get adjusted to the new normal. Wearing a mask and Maintaining social distancd are important to contain the spread of coronavirus.