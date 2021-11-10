Anand Mahindra Is Undeserving Of His Padma Award, Know Why?

Anand Mahindra shared the photo of President Kovind presenting Padma Shri to Tulasi Gowda for social work on his Twitter and wrote, "This Govt has made a long-overdue, transformational shift in the texture of the Padma Awards recipients. Now, the focus is largely on individuals making seminal contributions to the improvement of society at grassroots levels. I truly felt undeserving to be amongst their ranks."

One of the netizens reacted to the post and wrote, "These people were part of this society earlier also, but they did not get their due respect. It is not a matter of politics, but the truth is that when a person from the grassroots level sits on the highest office of democracy, then only the deserving person gets their due respect."

Anand Mahindra also shared the tweet from the President of India that reads "President Kovind presents Padma Bhushan to Shri Anand Gopal Mahindra for Trade and Industry. He is the Chairman of the Mahindra Group. His tenure has seen the Group expand domestically and internationally into a range of major industrial sectors from automobile to IT & Aerospace.” and wrote, "Congratulations on my Padma Bhushan award. Repeating my tweet from last year: “There’s an old saying: If you see a turtle on top of a fence, you know for sure it didn’t get there on its own! I stand on the shoulders of all Mahindraites." Here is the tweet.



Anand Gopal Mahindra is an Indian billionaire businessman, and the chairman of Mahindra Group that operates in aerospace, agribusiness, aftermarket, automotive, components, construction equipment, defence, energy, farm equipment, finance and insurance, industrial equipment, information technology, leisure and hospitality, logistics, real estate and retail.