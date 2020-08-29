Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra has come out in appreciation of a farmer's innovative idea of using bikes to peel corn kernels. Anand Mahindra is known to share creative stories by Indians on social media. On Friday, he shared a video of a group of farmers using a Bajaj bike's rotating rear wheel to remove the kernels from the cobs.

He posted the video and captioned it as, "I constantly receive clips showing how creatively our farming communities turn bikes & tractor into multi-tasking machines. Here’s one application I never would have dreamed of. Maybe @continentaltire should have a special brand named ‘Corntinental?’" Here is the tweet.

I constantly receive clips showing how creatively our farming communities turn bikes & tractor into multi-tasking machines. Here’s one application I never would have dreamed of. Maybe @continentaltire should have a special brand named ‘Corntinental?’ pic.twitter.com/rMj6rowA3L — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 27, 2020

The idea was loved by many and within no time, the video has got more than 4.3K likes and it has got 6.7K retweets.

A netizen wrote, "This is where India’s MSME sectors or engineering colleges should step in to provide a well-engineered efficient solar, wind or battery-powered abrasive wheel that will help optimise such mundane activities & empower the grassroots to contribute more towards growth & development."

Another Twitterati reacted to Anand Mahindra's tweet and shared a video. Here is the video.

Another one but cleaner and healthier output pic.twitter.com/HgJ2C4khyD — Rahul Shashwat (@rahul_shashwat) August 27, 2020

