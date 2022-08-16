Amul and Mother Dairy have announced that they will increase the prices of milk by Rs 2 per litre in the Delhi-NCR with effect from Wednesday due to rise in their procurement and other input costs.

Amul or Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) has decided to hike milk prices for 500 ml packs by Rs 2, effective from August 17. Amul said that the increase of Rs 2 translates to a hike of 4 per cent in MRP, which is lower than the average food inflation.

The increase in milk prices will be effective in the markets of Ahmedabad and Saurashtra of Gujarat, Delhi-NCR,West Bengal, Mumbai and all other markets where Amul is marketing its fresh milk, it said.

“Prices will be firm, I can't say by how much. They can't go down from here, they can only go up.” Amul MD RS Sodhi had recently said.

Citing an increase in input costs, cost of feed and fodder, Mother Dairy on Tuesday said it is “compelled” to raise its liquid milk prices by Rs 2 per litre with effect from 17 August, 2022. The new prices will be applicable for all milk variants. It had increased milk prices by Rs 2in march in Delhi-NCR.

