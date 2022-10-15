Amul Increases Prices Of Full Cream, Buffalo Milk, Check New Prices

Amul on Saturday increased the prices of milk by Rs 2 per litre. The prices have been increased in all the states except Gujarat. The price of full cream milk has been hiked from Rs 61 per litre to Rs 63 per litre. It is all known knowledge that Amul and Mother Dairy had increased milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in August in order to compensate for the increase in procurement costs.

The new development has come just a few days after Union Home Minister and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah announced that Amul will be merged with five other cooperative societies to form a multi-state cooperative society (MSCS). Addressing the 70th plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) last week, Amit Shah said the aforementioned news.

"The government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving priority to natural agriculture and digital agriculture and for certification of natural products, the process to form a multi-state cooperative society by merging Amul and five other cooperative societies has been started," Amit Shah said.

