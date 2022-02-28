Beginning March, Amul milk is going to cost Rs 2 more per litre. The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) which markets milk and milk products under the Amul brand name, has decided to increase milk prices by Rs 2 per litre due to input cost. The new prices will be effective from March 1, 2022. Last time, GCMMF had hiked the milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in July 2021.

Releasing a statement, the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation said it has decided to hike the milk prices by Rs 2 per litre across India from tomorrow. “The increase of Rs 2 per litre translates into a 4% increase in MRP which is much lower than average food inflation,” the statement read.

AMUL increases the price of milk by Rs 2. The prices will come into effect from tomorrow (March 1, 2022) pic.twitter.com/R2IeDQFtOo — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2022

In Ahmedabad and Saurashtra markets of Gujarat, the price of Amul Gold will be Rs 30 per 500 ml, Amul Taaza will be Rs 24 per 500 ml, and Amul Shakti will be at Rs 27 per 500ml. “The price revision shall help in sustaining remunerative milk prices to our milk producers and to encourage them for higher milk production,” GCMMF said. Amul gives about 80 paise of every rupee paid by consumers for milk and milk products to the milk producers.