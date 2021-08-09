Amritsar: IED Inside Child's Tiffin Box Found, Pakistan Drone Delivery Suspected

An improvised explosive device (IED), fitted inside “a child’s tiffin box” was found near Daleke village in Amritsar on Sunday, Punjab Police said. Addressing a press conference, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta said the “attractive lunch box having images of a scooter and minions” was part of the consignment believed to have been dropped through drone from Pakistan. “Our assessment that this consignment had been dropped through drone,” said Gupta, adding that a sarpanch of a nearby village informed police about a sound of thud he heard, as the drone returned after dropping the consignment. Gupta said terror elements operating in Punjab and India were under “a lot of pressure to do something before the Independence Day, August 15”.

Apart from the tiffin box, five hand grenades and 100 rounds of nine mm pistols were also found in the bag. The explosives were packed in seven bags of foam, numbered 1 to 7, said the DGP. He brought it to the notice of CM, who directed that people should be informed immediately so that may become aware. ( With inputs from the Indian Express)