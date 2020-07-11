Amitabh Bachchan Tests Positive For COVID-19, Admitted To Nanavati Hospital

Jul 11, 2020, 23:49 IST
MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan was admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday evening following his testing positive for COVID-19. The legendary veteran actor himself announcing this startling piece of news to the world, plunging Bollywood and the entire nation into a state of shock. He was accompanied by his actor son Abhishek Bachchan during his visit to the hospital.

His announcement on social media came after reports of his health turning critical did the rounds.

"I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !", the actor said in his post on Twitter.

Soon after his announcement, people from all walks of life including his Bollywood colleagues, actors and political personalities flooded social media platforms with their prayers for his speedy recovery and wishes of good health.

Several political leaders prayed for his speedy recovery and wished him good health. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan were among the first to wish him a speedy recovery from the dreaded virus.

The legendary actor, arguably the biggest icon of Bollywood films, was last seen in director Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo, in which he acted alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. Because of the Coronavirus lockdown which prohibited running of films in cinema halls, the film was premiered on OTT platform.

His forthcoming films include Brahmastra, Chehre and Jhund. Besides these films, he was also set to return to his highly popular television quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

In Tollywood, Amitabh Bachchan played a short but an important role in Megastar Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which happened to be the first ever Telugu film for Big B.

