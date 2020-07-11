MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan was admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday evening following his testing positive for COVID-19. The legendary veteran actor himself announcing this startling piece of news to the world, plunging Bollywood and the entire nation into a state of shock. He was accompanied by his actor son Abhishek Bachchan during his visit to the hospital.

His announcement on social media came after reports of his health turning critical did the rounds.

"I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !", the actor said in his post on Twitter.

Get well soon sir. Prayers for your speedy recovery!! — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) July 11, 2020

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

Soon after his announcement, people from all walks of life including his Bollywood colleagues, actors and political personalities flooded social media platforms with their prayers for his speedy recovery and wishes of good health.

Dear Amitabh ji, I join the whole Nation in wishing you a quick recovery! After all, you are the idol of millions in this country, an iconic superstar! We will all take good care of you. Best wishes for a speedy recovery!@SrBachchan @juniorbachchan #AmitabhBachchan #COVID https://t.co/NHeY7e2mjC pic.twitter.com/CsVKlvCJeG — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) July 11, 2020

Several political leaders prayed for his speedy recovery and wished him good health. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan were among the first to wish him a speedy recovery from the dreaded virus.

आदरणीय @SrBachchan जी!! आपने अपने जीवन में हर कठिनाई हर मुश्किल को अपने मनोबल से परास्त किया है।मुझे और पूरे राष्ट्र को पूरा भरोसा है कि आप कोरोना की लड़ाई से भी विजयी होकर सकुशल और स्वास्थ्य रूप से वापस ठीक ठाक अपने घर पहुंचेंगे।हम सबकी प्रार्थनाएँ आपके साथ है।🙏🙏 https://t.co/i6hSmMY2gy — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 11, 2020

We all wish and pray for your speedy recovery!

Get well soon @SrBachchan ji ! https://t.co/RX8FrWWDx9 — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) July 11, 2020

Get well soon sir ! Wishing you a speedy recovery... — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) July 11, 2020

The legendary actor, arguably the biggest icon of Bollywood films, was last seen in director Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo, in which he acted alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. Because of the Coronavirus lockdown which prohibited running of films in cinema halls, the film was premiered on OTT platform.

His forthcoming films include Brahmastra, Chehre and Jhund. Besides these films, he was also set to return to his highly popular television quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

In Tollywood, Amitabh Bachchan played a short but an important role in Megastar Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which happened to be the first ever Telugu film for Big B.