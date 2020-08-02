MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has tested negative for coronavirus, he announced on Twitter on Sunday.

Big B also tweeted about his health, writing, "I have tested CoVid- have been discharged. I am back home in solitary quarantine. Grace of the Almighty, blessings of Ma Babuji, prayers & duas of near & dear & friends fans EF .. and the excellent care and nursing at Nanavati made it possible for me to see this day (sic)."

T 3613 - I have tested CoVid- have been discharged. I am back home in solitary quarantine.

Grace of the Almighty, blessings of Ma Babuji, prayers & duas of near & dear & friends fans EF .. and the excellent care and nursing at Nanavati made it possible for me to see this day . pic.twitter.com/76jWbN5hvM — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 2, 2020

Big B who was diagnosed with COVID-19 on July 12 has been discharged from the hospital, his son Abhishek Bachchan also informed fans via social media.

"My father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest.

Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him (sic)," wrote Abhishek on Twitter giving an update about his father's COVID-19 status.

🙏🏽 my father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 2, 2020

Abhishek, however, has not been discharged from the hospital yet, as he is still undergoing coronavirus treatment.

I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. 🙏🏽

I’ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise. 💪🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 2, 2020

Earlier, Abhishek had informed fans and well-wishers that his wife Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya, who were diagnosed with mild coronavirus symptoms, have also been discharged from the hospital.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya were discharged from Nanavati hospital in Mumbai on July 27 after their coronavirus test results came out negative.