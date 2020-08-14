NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, undergoing treatment for coronavirus, on Friday said he has tested negative for COVID-19.

Shah, 55, also said that on the advice of the doctors, he will be in home isolation for the next few days.

"Today, my corona test report has come and it is negative. I thank God and also express my heartfelt gratitude to all those who wished for my recovery and gave strength to my family. I will be in home isolation for a few more days on the advice of doctors," he tweeted in Hindi.

He also thanked the doctors and paramedical staff of Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon, where he was admitted, for giving him treatment and in helping him fight the coronavirus infection.

Shah had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 2 and was admitted to Medanta Hospital on the advice of doctors.

Shah made the announcement on Twitter saying he got tested after showing initial symptoms of COVID-19. “On getting the initial symptoms of Covid-19, I got the test done and the report came positive. My health is fine, but I am being admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors”, he said.

In the same tweet, he also advised and requested all those, who came in contact with him in the past few days, to get tested for the virus.

Shah was part of the last Cabinet meeting held at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence last week. However, it is said that all COVID-19 protocols were followed.

"There is a strict protocol at the PM's residence in the last few months. Temperature checks, Aarogya Setu checks, no use of internal cars to ferry people are some of the measures adopted," a news agency had reported citing a source. The source also stressed that most physical meetings are avoided and video conferences are, instead, preferred.

A day after Shah tested positive, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also went into home quarantine as he had met the home minister.