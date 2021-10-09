Amit Shah Serious On Targeted Killings in Kashmir

After the continuous targeted killings in the union territory in the past few days, it is more likely that Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah today. Reports claim that the meeting will be held during the afternoon in which they will discuss the security scenario and other issues because of the increase in the number of targeted killings in the Kashmir valley.

The Home Minister chaired a meeting immediately after the attacks in Kashmir and dispatched a top official of the Intelligence Bureau to Srinagar to coordinate attacks with terrorists. At today's meeting, the Union home ministry, intelligence agencies, and the Jammu and Kashmir administration will be present.

Government sources reveal that around seven civilians were killed by the terrorists in five days. On Thursday, Supinder Kaur, principal of Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Sangam Eidgah area of Srinagar district, and Deepak Chand, a teacher of the same school, were gunned down.

In an official statement, Sinha vowed to avenge the killings and said, "I assure you that we have given a free hand to the security agencies to eliminate the enemies of humanity, and soon the terrorists and those aiding and abetting them will pay for their heinous crimes. Every drop of innocent civilians’ blood will be avenged."