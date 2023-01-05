Amit Shah’s Flight Makes Emergency Make Landing

Central Home Minister Amit Shah's flight made an emergency landing in Guwahati's Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport on Wednesday night.

He was on his way to Agartala but could not land due to dense fog.

The minister will be leaving for Agartala to flag off Rath Yatra for ensuing assembly elections in the state of Tripura.

Amit Shah landed safely at Guwahati airport. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma received him.

Amit Shah will kick start Bharatiya Janata Party's poll campaign in Tripura tomorrow.

Also Read: Former Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb's Ancestral Home Set On Fire, BJP Blames Left Wing