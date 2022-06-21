New Delhi: BJP may consider Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu for the top constitutional post. Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda on Tuesday called on Naidu. This meeting assumes significance in the wake of a crucial party meeting on the presidential elections.

Incidentally, Nadda and Singh have also been authorised by the party to consult various constituents of NDA, including those from the opposition on the presidential elections. In the past, former Vice Presidents Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, Zakir Hussain, V.V. Giri, R. Venkataraman, Dr. Shankar Dayal Sharma and K.R. Narayanan became president. Political pundits believe that Venkaiah Naidu is likely to be elected as the President unanimously.

The process to file nominations for the Presidential election began on June 15. The nominations can be filed till June 29 and the scrutiny of papers will take place on June 30 while the presidential election will be held on July 18.

It’s been a week since the Election Commission issued a notification for the Presidential poll, however, neither NDA nor the opposition alliance has officially announced its candidate for the constitutional office. The NDA allies have over 48 per cent vote share in the electoral college to choose the new president, so the ruling combine has a clear advantage over the opposition.

The major opposition parties including AIMIM are likely to deliberate on a consensus candidate for the presidential poll on Tuesday. The BJP parliamentary board meeting is scheduled to be held at 7 pm on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend this meeting.

