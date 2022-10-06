Amit Shah Assures Government Support for Handicraft Sector

New Delhi: Home and Co-operation Minister Amit Shah led by Zafar Islam National Spokesperson, BJP met Rakesh Kumar DG, EPCH, Awadhesh Agrawal, General Secretary, Moradabad Handicrafts Exporters Association, President IHGF Delhi Fair Autumn 2022.

Awadhesh Aggarwal apprised Amit Shah about the problems and challenges being faced in handicraft exporters and requested him to provide 5% subsidy under the Interest Equalization Scheme, and told the Home Minister, that the handicraft exporters have recently met Piyush Goyal, Commerce & Industry Minister and requested him for his intervention, on which the Home Minister assured to take it up with the Finance Minister. The Home minister also enquired about handicrafts Artisans.

Home Minister said that he is always ready for all possible cooperation to increase exports and development of handicraft artisans, Hon'ble Home Minister was also invited for IHGF Delhi Fair to be held from 14-18 October 2022 at India Expo Centre & Mart by Rakesh Kumar and Awadhesh Agarwal. He was given an invitation letter and welcomed him by giving a bouquet, the Minister wished for a bright future of the fair.

EPCH being a nodal agency, promoting exports of handicrafts from the Country to various destinations of the world and projects India’s image abroad as a reliable supplier of high-quality handicrafts goods & services. The Handicrafts exports during the year 2021-22 was Rs. 33253.00 Crores (US $ 4459.76 Million) registering a growth of 29.49% in rupee term & 28.90% in dollar terms over the previous year.