America Enslaved India For 200 Years: Uttarakhand CM Tirath Latest Comment

Ater the ripped jeans comment, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Sunday said America ruled India for 200 years, in a major gaffe, confusing the United Kingdom with the United States of America. “America, which enslaved us for 200 years, which ruled the world, under whose empire it was said the sun didn’t set…recorded more than 2.75 lakh deaths due to Covid-19 and is still struggling,” said Rawat.

Rawat said at one time “we were ‘ghulam’ (slaves) of the US for 200 years, it (US) was ruling over the world, it was said the Sun would never set for it, but now, in the present time, all that has gone...” He said the US was now struggling to control the pandemic.

Rawat said the government gave 5kgs rice per head to every household. “Those families who had 10 members got 50 kgs, those who had 20 members got one quintal, and those who had two members got 10 kgs. People made stores, found buyers… such good rice came, they hadn’t taken it in their normal life… that too during disaster time. But even after this, people were jealous of each other, that one got 10 kgs and another got one quintal… who is at fault in all this? He bore 20 children and you two children… why jealous? When there was time, you bore only two children, why not 20?” he commented.

Rawat, who was sworn in as Chief Minister on March 10, dismissed talk that families with fewer children were getting less (in terms of food rations) and seemed to suggest that poor people - for whom providing food for their children was a heartbreakingly difficult job even pre-Covid - should have had more kids so they could get more ration today.