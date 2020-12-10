Ambani Heir Apparent Arrives, Shloka-Akash Welcome Baby Boy

MUMBAI: Shloka and Akash Ambani became proud parents of a baby boy today in Mumbai. As per the Ambani family spokesperson, "Nita and Mukesh Ambani are delighted to become grandparents for the first time.

Akash Amabai who is the eldest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, married Shloka in March last year in a star-studded ceremony Jio World Centre in Mumbai.

Shloka is the daughter of diamond magnate Russel Mehta and Mona. The two have known each other since childhood days and went to the Dhirubhai Ambani International School together.

"With the grace and blessings of Lord Krishna , Shloka and Akash Ambani became proud parents of a baby boy today in Mumbai," an official statement by the Ambani family said.

"Both mother and son are doing well. The new arrival has brought immense joy to the entire Mehta and Ambani families," it said. The new baby is the great grandson of Late Dhirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani.

Akash is the Director and Head of Strategy and a member of the Executive Committee at Reliance Jio, while Shloka is into philanthropic activities.