Ambani Family All Set To Built World’s Largest Zoo

The richest family in India is in plans to build the world's largest zoo. The Ambani family is embarking on a new project as suggested by their youngest son.

Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani is the one heading this project and came up with the idea. The family will build the world’s largest zoo. The Ambani’s are known for doing everything in a lavish manner.

The family of Reliance owners, who is also among the top richest people in the world, has decided to build the zoo on over 280 acre land. They decided to name it as "Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Kingdom.” The zoo is located in the city Jamnagar. This zoo was reportedly called as the ‘pet project’ of Anant Ambani who is a board member at Reliance Jio.

This zoo will reportedly have many animals belonging to different species. As the plan is to make it the world's largest zoo, there will be animals from all over the world. According to the rumors, there will be lions, pygmy hippo, Komodo dragons, Bengal tigers and more. Both animals and birds from different parts of the world will be included.

While the planning for the zoo continues, there has also been a lot of backlash. Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Kingdom will mostly be open to the public in 2023.

There was a controversy regarding the transfer of a certain animal. Reliance made a deal with the Assam State Zoo in Guwahati and acquired the deal to transfer two rare black panthers. In exchange for those panthers, Reliance will be sending two zebras from Israel. This caused a lot of stir with animal activists expressing their anger. Many said that the decision was made as Reliance and the Ambani family holds a lot of power. Even political parties criticized this move.

As the protest from the activists continues, it is to see what decision will be made.